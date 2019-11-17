Home Nation

All-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's winter session; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance

The meeting was called by the government and moderated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and others leaders leave after the All Party meeting called by parliamentary Affairs minister at Parliament house in New Delhi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and others leaders leave after the All Party meeting called by parliamentary Affairs minister at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting was held here which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several senior opposition leaders.

The meeting was also attended by Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

TMC leader Derek O Brien, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Telugu Desam Party Jayadev Galla and V Vijaysai Reddy were among those present at the meeting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

After an all-party meeting, which was also attended by PM Modi, the Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session, beginning November 18 till December 13.

