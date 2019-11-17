Chandigarh diary

Home Nation

The first-of-its-kind AYUSH hospital in Punjab would be built on over 9-acre land at Dayalpura village in Zirakpur near Chandigarh.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Ayush Hospital in Zirakpur

The first-of-its-kind AYUSH hospital in Punjab would be built on over 9-acre land at Dayalpura village in Zirakpur near Chandigarh. The 50-bed hospital will provide Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy treatments and, will be completed within a year at an estimated cost of `7 crore. The foundation stone was laid by Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, along with Member of Parliament from Patiala Preneet Kaur. Sidhu also announced that the community health centre at Dhakoli near Zirakpur will soon be upgraded to a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital so that round-the-clock emergency services and specialist doctors’ services can be made available there.

Councillors to get Rs 1 crore for development works
All councillors in Chandigarh will get `1 crore each as a special grant for development works. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had announced a special grant to the cash-starved Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. In the general house meeting, it was announced that each councillor can get work done using the grant. This amount of `1 crore will be spent over and above 
`40 lakh each given forward development, which has also been enhanced 
to `80 lakh each a few months ago. The councillors had demanded that 
their ward development fund be increased to `1 crore each. But the Administrator put it on hold as the ward development fund had recently been enhanced to `80 lakh each.

Fingerlings released in Sukhna
The Fisheries Department released 3,000 fingerlings of indigenous varieties of fishes i.e. Mrigal, Rohu, Catla and Grass Crap in Sukhna Lake to maintain the ecological balance of the lake. The stocking of fish seed in Sukhna Lake has become necessary for the purpose of maintaining the balance of aquatic life. It also makes provision of feed for the migratory birds before their arrival on the onset of winter as approx 25 per cent of migratory birds are carnivorous in nature, so the fish seed of the indigenous varieties has been released. The fish seed was released on the various sites of the lake. 

Singh Nullah to be developed into a lake
Singh Nullah passing through Sector 1, 2, 4, 12, 12-A and the Industrial Area Phase I in Panchkula (Haryana) before going towards Zirakpur in Punjab will be turned into a lake. A check gate will be constructed to stop rainwater from flowing into the nullah. Also, green spaces would be developed on both sides of the lake. Besides restaurants will be set up and tracks will be laid. Local MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has directed officials of the administration and the Haryana Tourism Department to prepare a detailed project report.

