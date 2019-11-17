Home Nation

Craze for guns going down in India; UP bucks the trend

MHA data reveals the total arms licences issued in the year 2016 was 93,811 which came down to 24,028 in 2019 (till September).

Published: 17th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Possession of private firearms or flaunting guns during celebrations might be perceived as a status symbol in many parts of the country, but a RTI reply has revealed a declining trend of ‘gun culture’ across India in last few years. 

Reply received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to an RTI query by this newspaper has revealed that the trend of possessing private arms came down to nearly 30% between 2916 and 2019. 
BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is the only state that has bucked the trend. 

MHA data reveals the total arms licences issued in the year 2016 was 93,811 which came down to 24,028 in 2019 (till September). All the states have shown a declining trend of possessing private arms. In many states like Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and the Northeastern states, the penchant for keeping guns hads declined.  

On the contrary, in UP the total number private arms issued in 2017 was 4,420 which jumped to 8,970 in 2018 and 9,596 in 2019 (till September). So far, the total number of private arms in the country stands at a whopping 36,75,401, with  UP being on the top with 13,08,988. 

J&K gun-running racket
The data has thrown some interesting details. A large number of private arms were issued in Jammu and Kashmir  — 32,373 in 2016;  16,455 in 2017 and 17,841 in 2018. This was because of a multi-state gun-
running racket in which private arms licences were issued in large numbers on the basis of fake documents. The case was first probed by police and then handed over to the CBI.

During early investigations by police, it was found that norms were thrown to the wind by local officials while granting licences in bulk. The nexus between officials and gun-runners came to light when Rajasthan ATS discovered in 2017 that arm licences were issued to criminals by authorities in districts such as Jammu, Kupwara and Kathua. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gun culture private arms
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp