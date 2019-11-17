Jharkhand elections: East or West, Saryu Roy is the best choice

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Even after announcement of BJP’s fourth list of candidates, ticket of outgoing Food and Supply minister and MLA from Jamshedpur West Saryu Roy has been kept on hold. Speculations are rife that if BJP does not confirm his ticket soon, he will contest as an independent candidate from Jamshedpur East against CM Raghubar Das.

Roy said the final decision will be taken on Sunday after speaking to party workers. “If they had announced my name in the first list, I would not have taken nomination forms from the two constituencies — Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. I have already told senior leaders about my next move and I am not going to deflect from it,” said Roy.

According to Roy, he purchased nomination form Jamshedpur West as he has faith in his party, but if he is denied a ticket from there, he is free to take decision on his will.

Speculations are rife that if he is denied a seat by the BJP, opposition will unanimously project him as their candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Roy, who has a clean image, may pose a problem for Das.