Home Nation

Extremist camp busted in Assam, two arrested

The cadres were identified as Pougonglong, a self- styled lieutenant of NSCN(R) and Sagu Rongmai, a captain of ZUF

Published: 17th November 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

SILCHAR: Security forces have busted an extremists' camp belonging to NSCN(R) and ZUF and arrested two insurgents with an arm and ammunition in Cachar district of Assam, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and police personnel launched the joint operation in the jungles of Ramgaizan area on Friday night and destroyed the makeshift camp used by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation) and Zeliangrong United Front(ZUF) to carry out their activities in the region, police said.

Two cadres have been arrested and one AK-56 rifle with a cache of ammunition has been seized, they said.

The cadres were identified as Pougonglong, a self- styled lieutenant of NSCN(R) and Sagu Rongmai, a captain of ZUF, the sources said.

A search operation is on to apprehend two others who had fled the area at the time of the operation, police said.

Both the cadres were involved in extortion, kidnapping and criminal activities in Zeliangrong region, police said.

An "extortion slip book, mobile phones and various household items" have also been recovered from the camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam extremists arrest
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp