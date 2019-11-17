Home Nation

Juvenile arrested for raping minor cousin in Gurugram

The police said that the juvenile, who lives in the upscale Sector 51 area, tied her hands and legs to the bed and raped her on Thursday.

Published: 17th November 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police have arrested a juvenile for raping his cousin, an official said on Saturday.

The police said that the juvenile, who lives in the upscale Sector 51 area, tied her hands and legs to the bed and raped her on Thursday.

The incident come to light on Friday when the victim went to school.

The girl was not feeling comfortable in the class and the teacher inquired about the problem. The victim narrated her ordeal following which the teacher informed the girl's mother about the incident.

According to the police, the girl's mother said in her complaint that she sent her daughter to look after the mother of the accused who was ill. But when the ailing woman left to visit a doctor, the accused grabbed the girl from behind, tied her to the bed and sexually assaulted her.

"The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone," the police said.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to an observation home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram crime Gurugram rape case
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp