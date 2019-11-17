Minor girl allegedly raped by uncle in sleeper bus in Jaipur, case registered

By PTI

JAIPUR: A minor was allegedly raped by her uncle in a sleeper bus when she was on her way to Jaipur along with her mother and a few relatives, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a student of Class 5, narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, Station House Officer Hemendra Sharma said.

She was returning home from Madhya Pradesh, along with her mother and the relatives, when the incident took place in Jawahar Circle area here on Friday, the SHO said.

A medical examination of the girl has been done and an investigation is underway, the officer said.