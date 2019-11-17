Three sentenced to death for killing man in Bihar after he objected to their expletives

By PTI

ARARIA: A court in Bihar's Araria district on Saturday gave capital punishment to three persons and sentenced seven others to life imprisonment for killing a man as he objected to their expletives.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Raman Kumar held all the 10 accused guilty of murder and pronounced death sentence for Mohammad Irshad, Mohammad Tabrej and Mohammad Dilshad.

Seven others were given life sentence.

The 10 people shot 35-year-old Mohammad Wahid dead on December 8, 2013 when the victim, his father and elder brother objected to their expletives, Additional Public Prosecutor Prabha Kumari said.

All the convicts and the victim belonged to Beriya village under Narpatganj police station of the district.