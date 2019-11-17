Home Nation

Three sentenced to death for killing man in Bihar after he objected to their expletives

All the convicts and the victim belonged to Beriya village under Narpatganj police station of the district.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representation.

By PTI

ARARIA: A court in Bihar's Araria district on Saturday gave capital punishment to three persons and sentenced seven others to life imprisonment for killing a man as he objected to their expletives.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Raman Kumar held all the 10 accused guilty of murder and pronounced death sentence for Mohammad Irshad, Mohammad Tabrej and Mohammad Dilshad.

Seven others were given life sentence.

The 10 people shot 35-year-old Mohammad Wahid dead on December 8, 2013 when the victim, his father and elder brother objected to their expletives, Additional Public Prosecutor Prabha Kumari said.

All the convicts and the victim belonged to Beriya village under Narpatganj police station of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Capital punishment
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp