Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Nirmohi Akhara plans to meet PM Modi this week to demand inclusion in Ram Mandir construction trust

The SC on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of the temple at the disputed site here and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmohi Akhara mahant Dharamdass (centre) at the Supreme Court after the Ram janmabhoomi case hearing, in New Delhi

Nirmohi Akhara mahant Dharamdass (centre) at the Supreme Court after the Ram janmabhoomi case hearing, in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AYODHYA: The Nirmohi Akhara, a main litigant in the Ayodhya case, has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week over its demand to be part of a trust for the Ram Temple construction here, the organisation has said.

In its judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case, the Supreme Court on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of the temple at the disputed site here and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

ALSO READ: Uphill task in seeking review of Ayodhya verdict in SC as AIMPLB needs to prove 'grave error' in last judgement

It had also said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The akhara's chief seers and members of the executive body met here on Sunday and decided to meet the prime minister this week over its demand for "important" posts in the trust's management, its counsel and spokesman Ranjeet Lal Varma said.

These post may be that of president or secretary, he said, adding the akhara also demands that the right to worship the deity Ram Lalla be given to the Ramanandiya Vaishno Sect, to which the akhara belongs.

Varma said hence, the right to worship the deity historically remains with the akhara.

"The Nirmohi Akhara will meet the prime minister and after meeting the PM, its executive body will again be meeting in Ayodhya to discuss whether we have been given appropriate place as mentioned in the verdict," he said.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara, whose suit was dismissed claiming management and shebaiti' right over the temple, if deemed fit.

Asked if the Nirmohi Akhara will go for a review petition, Varma said, "We have not decided on this plan, the decision that the akhara members have taken is first to meet the PM." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmohi Akhara Ayodhya case Ayodhya verdict
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp