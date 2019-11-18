Home Nation

Bandit queen Sadhna Patel arrested by Madhya Pradesh police from Bhopal forests

Investigations have revealed that Sadhna Patel alias Belni Patel hailed from a village in Bharatkup police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A month and a half after most wanted inter-state dacoit Babuli Kol and close aide Lavlesh Kol were gunned down by police in an encounter, the cops in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh have succeeded in arresting the only active inter-state woman dacoit gang-leader, Sadhna Patel, from the dense forests of the district.

Sadhna, who is in her early 20s and hails from Chitrakoot district of adjoining Uttar Pradesh, carried a bounty of `20,000 on her head from the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh police in around 10 cases, including cases of kidnapping for ransom.

On a specific tip-off, the woman gang-leader of the inter-state gang of dacoits was arrested by the police from the jungles of Kadiyan Mor in Satna district on Sunday.

A 315 bore rifle, besides live and empty cartridges were also seized from the arrested woman dacoit’s possession, Satna district police superintendent Riyaz Iqbal said.

With her arrest, other wanted dacoits of the gang, including Rinku alias Ravi Shivhare, Dipak Shivhare, Shiv Murat Kol, Dhannu alias Dhanpat Khairwar and Dadu Singh alias Pattidar Singh were arrested by the Satna police, and arms and ammunition were seized from them.   

Investigations have revealed that Sadhna Patel alias Belni Patel hailed from a village in Bharatkup police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district.

Patel’s aunt had close ties with inter-state dacoit Chunni Lal Patel. In 2015-16, Sadhna fled from home with a relative but returned a few months later.

She later came in contact with another dacoit of the region Naval Dhobi and became an active member of his gang.

After Naval Dhobi’s arrest, Sadhna took control of the gang and herself led the gang in high-profile kidnappings of a teacher and a businessman in the state’s Satna district last year.

Only one more left to catch

Officials said that after Sadhna Patel’s arrest on Sunday, just one member of the dreaded gang, Gyanendra Patel, remains to be nabbed by the Madhya Pradesh police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadhna Patel Babuli Kol Lavlesh Kol Madhya Pradesh police
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp