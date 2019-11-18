Congress trains cadre on ‘Modi Model’, to focus on PM's smart governance methods

Home Nation

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with a leadership crisis, Congress is veering towards the ‘Modi Model’ to train party workers. 

Resuming training of its party workers after a gap of nearly 30 years, the party has included a special session on Modi’s model of governance.

The idea being that the training should not just focus on the drawbacks of the Mod- led BJP government but also highlight some of his smart governance methods.

The party has devised a special training module and the first batch of 100 ‘coordinators’, as they are called, was trained from November 1 to 7 near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The workshop was attended by party workers from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The party plans to hold more such workshops across the country.

The training module included discussions on Indian history, with focus on the contribution of Congress in the struggle for Independence and nation-building, framing of the Constitution, Gandhian principles, communication skills and efficient use of social media to debunk ‘lies’ spread by the BJP.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma and Shakti Sinh Gohil, among others, addressed the party workers at the workshop.

The idea of training was mooted during a meeting of general secretaries, state in-charges, heads of frontal organisations chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi following the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The plan is to first train the trainers who will then share their lessons with the party’s district units.

“One of the sessions was on Modi model. It dealt with both the positives and negatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of working,” said one of the participants.

A senior party leader said that training of cadre stopped after the death of former prime miniser Rajiv Gandhi. 

