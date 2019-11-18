Home Nation

Constitutional right of Farooq Abdullah to attend Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury

Chowdhury also raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Published: 18th November 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Lok Sabha on the first day of winter session. (Photo| Screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that NC leader Farooq Abdullah should be released from house arrest and allowed to attend the Parliament as it is his constitutional right.

"It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah Ji was detained. What is this injustice going on? We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right," he said in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury also raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later, the Congress, DMK and TMC MPs raised slogans in favour of Abdullah in the well of the House during the question hour. "Stop attacking the Opposition. Release Farooq Abdullah Ji. We want justice," they said.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi earlier said that the government was ready to discuss all issues and urged members not to disturb the house.

The winter session of Parliament commenced from today and will go on till December 13. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Chowdhury Lok Sabha Winter Session of Parliament
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp