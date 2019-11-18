Home Nation

Decision on Maharashtra government formation by tonight, claims Congress leader

The claim by the senior Congress leader comes in the backdrop of confusion over the future of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance after the Sharad Pawar's replies to media queries.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Parliament House.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Parliament House. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A decision on government formation will be made by Monday night and the new government is likely to be formed in the next couple of days, a senior Congress leader in Mumbai has asserted. 

The claim comes in the backdrop of confusion over the future of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance after the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's replies to media queries.

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," Pawar had told reporters in Delhi before the winter session of Parliament began.

However, the senior Congress leader in Mumbai, who doesn't want his identity to be revealed, said that along with the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) details of power sharing too have been finalised by the leaders of Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena. 

"Now, only the top leadership of the party needs to clear the agreement. I hope it is done by tonight. Once that is done, the formality of government formation can be completed in the next couple of days," the leader said.

Earlier, it was being said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi along with state Congress parties of seven states had vetoed the decision of allying with the Shiv Sena. However, according to this leader in Mumbai, all of their concerns have been addressed in the proposed alliance.

At NCP's core committee meeting in Pune Sunday, party leader Nawab Malik said the CMP, which was drafted by the two parties in consultation with the Shiv Sena last week, would certainly come up, but "we believe government formation and future roadmap will form the crux of their discussion."

