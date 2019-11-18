Eight army soldiers stuck under snow as avalanche hits patrol station in Siachen Glacier

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army's patrol party was hit by avalanche today and a number of soldiers are informed to be trapped under heavy ice and snow. Army sources informed, "Today at about 1500h, a patrol party of eight persons have been struck by an avalanche in Northern Siachen Glacier."



The search and rescue operation is under progress, added the sources. The site of accident is reported to be at about 18000 feet.

The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3.30 pm today. The altitudes in the northern glacier are around 18,000 feet and above.

The Army personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident happened.



Soldiers in Siachen which is said to be world's highest battlefield face the extreme condition of weather and terrain.



Over the years Army has streamlined its logistics chain and has also procured specialized high altitude gears to mitigate the negative effect of the location on the soldiers.



Sources said that the patrolling party, including porters, were evacuating another person who had fallen sick at his post.

All possible efforts are being made by the force to recover the troops from under the snow where the temperatures below minus 30 degrees are common during the winters.

India has deployed troops in its territory since 1984 after Pakistan tried to usurp the glacier by sending its troops and mountaineering expeditions in the area.



(With ENS, ANI inputs)