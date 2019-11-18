 Executive engineer caught red-handed with Rs 16 lakh bribe money in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: An executive engineer of road construction wing of Katihar district on Monday was caught red-handed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 16 lakh in cash from a contractor engaged in road construction.

According to official sources, Arvind Kumar, posted as executive engineer in Katihar's Path Pramandal department, had demanded a bribe of Rs 83 lakh from a contractor for a road project sanctioned at the estimated budget of Rs 83 crore.

The state vigilance department officer caught and arrested Arvind Kumar red-handed when he was taking the first installment of the total amount of demanded bribe.

Vigilance personnel are conducting searches at Kumar's office and residence.

Details are awaited.