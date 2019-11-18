Harsh winter condition in J&K forces administration to shift political prisoners

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As Srinagar reeled under harsh winter conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday shifted all 33 political prisoners, lodged at Centaur Hotel since August 5, to the MLA Hostel as the facility lacked proper heating arrangements, officials said.

The winter chill took a toll on the health of the detenues — National Conference, PDP and People’s Conference leaders and prominent social activists — and the security personnel guarding them.

“The lack of heating facilities in the Centaur Hotel was taking a toll on the health of the detainees. In order to ensure good health of the detainees, the administration shifted them to MLA hotel,” sources said.

They were lodged at the hotel on the bank of the Dal Lake on August 5.

Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar city, was reeling under winter chill and witnessed the season’s first snowfall earlier this month.

The administration carried out required modification of rooms in the MLA Hostel on Maulana Azad Road in the heart of the city to accommodate the political prisoners. It has been declared as a subsidiary jail by an order of the J&K home department.

Among the political prisoners are Sajjad Lone of People’s Conference (PC), Ali Mohammad Sagar of National Conference (NC), Naem Akhtar of the PDP and former IAS officer Shah Faesal.