Maharashtra man picks a crematorium to celebrate his birthday with friends

By PTI

NASHIK: A crematorium is considered as an inauspicious place and one seldom wants to go there.

But a group of men in Chandori village in Niphad taluka of Nashik district in North Maharashtra made it a special venue to celebrate their friends birthday two days ago, local residents said.

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, the men started cheering at the crematorium in Chandori.

They were wishing their friend Somnath Kotme on his 25th birthday, they said.

They also cut a cake on the occasion as part of the celebrations.

Kotme was happy at this unusual way of birthday celebration.

He said this will send out a message in the society against various superstitions associated with crematoriums and many other blind beliefs.

Photos and videos of the birthday celebrations in the crematorium were uploaded on social media platforms.