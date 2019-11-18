Home Nation

NGT seeks report on expansion of Jammu and Kashmir High Court premises

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Aavin Kumar Chadgal and others seeking direction not to start work at the allotted forest land situated at Bahu and Raika for expansion of High Court.

Published: 18th November 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest department on a plea alleging expansion of the high court premises using forest land without following the due process.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual and action taken report by the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) of Jammu and Kashmir within a month by email.

The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the PCCF and file affidavit of service, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Aavin Kumar Chadgal and others seeking direction not to start work at the allotted forest land situated at Bahu and Raika for expansion of High Court.

The plea said that thousands of trees will be chopped down which will cause irreparable loss to the environment.

The petitioners contended that the land proposed for expansion of the High Court at Jammu, measuring 813 'kanals' and 13 'marlas' at village Bahu and Raika falls under forest land.

"Bahu Game/Conservation Reserve" provides a green cover to Jammu region which will get affected by the deforestation, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Forest department Jammu and Kashmir High Court
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp