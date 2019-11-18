Home Nation

Nirmohi Akhara to meet PM Modi, demand top post in Ram Temple Trust, role in puja

The Akhara belongs to the Ramanandi Vaishno sect and have been pressing for the right to worship at the Ramjanmasthan for ages now.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

AYODHYA: Nirmohi Akhara, which was one of the main litigants on the Hindu side in the Ayodhya title suit has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week to stake claim for key position in the Ram Temple Trust and prominent role in the worshipping of Lord Ram's deity to Ramanandi Vaishno sect.

This follows a meeting of the chief sadhus of the Akhara in Ayodhya.

The Nirmohi Akhara wants important post in the management of the Trust -- either of President or Secretary.

ALSO READ | Nirmohi Akhara convenes meeting to discuss future course of action on Ayodhya verdict

The Akhara belongs to the Ramanandi Vaishno sect and have been pressing for the right to worship at the Ramjanmasthan for ages now.

According to the Akhara the right of worshipping the diety lies with the Ramanandi Vaiahno Sect.

Speaking to IANS, Nirmohi Akhara's counsel and spokesman Ranjeet Lal Varma said: "There was historical presence of Nirmohi Akhara in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the right of offering worship to the diety of Ram Lalla always ramained with Nirmohi Akhara."

ALSO READ | Hindu society can immediately start construction of Ram Temple if government creates system: VHP

Varma said the Nirmohi Akhara will meet the Prime Minister and later its executive body will meet again in Ayodhya to discuss whether they have been given appropriate place as mentioned in the verdict

On review petition, Varma said: "We have not decided on it. The Akhara has decided to first meet the PM as on page number 925 in the verdict it has been mentioned that we must get an appropriate place and we will put our demand before him for important post in the management of the Trust -- may be President or Secretary and see what type of role is being given to us in the Trust.

"We have enjoyed our sovereignty right at RamJanmabhoomi, though the court has denied it, but throughout argument the court has accepted our right is unchallenged," Varma said.

"Court has accepted our historical presence at the disputed site and we have played a very important role in RamJanmabhoomi issue as Janmasthan has been worshipped by Ramanandiya Vaishno sect. So we must get role in the trust according to our right -- a prominent role in worshipping Lord Ram," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Temple Ram Janmabhoomi
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp