Home Nation

NPP, NSUI stage separate protests for restoration of mobile internet in Jammu 

The mobile internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day ahead of the Centre's announcement of scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into UTs.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) members scuffle with police during a protest.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) members scuffle with police during a protest. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Activists from the National Panthers Party (NPP) and the Congress students' wing held separate protests here on Monday demanding immediate restoration of the mobile Internet services that remained suspended across the Jammu region since August.

A group of NPP activists, led by chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh, assembled at the Exhibition Ground and staged a protest against the "failure" of the administration to restore mobile Internet in Jammu region.

The mobile Internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day ahead of the Centre's announcement of scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into Union territories.

However, the broadband Internet services functioned uninterrupted in the region, where the situation remained largely peaceful post the August 5 decisions.

The low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on the intervening night of August 16-17, but suspended again a day later with authorities citing a "technical problem" as the reason and assured that the services would be restored soon.

The NPP leader dubbed the administration's decision to impose ban on internet services as "arbitrary and obnoxious move" that has pushed people to stone age.

"Stalling mobile internet services had adversely impacted the normal life as broadband facility was not available everywhere.

"Social and economic life had also been thrown out of gear," Singh said.

He added that the communication gag had divested the people of their fundamental right of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

Singh alleged that the continuous mobile Internet ban only corroborated the fact that the present government was "incapable of curbing the anti-national elements and the offenders of the law" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Instead of tracking and apprehending the criminals, the BJP at the Centre ordered the complete shutdown of the Internet services," he said, adding that the government should tighten its security network rather than "harassing the people for absurd and unjustifiable reasons".

Separately, a group of NSUI students also staged a demonstration here and demanded immediate restoration of the mobile Internet services, claiming that the student community were facing tremendous problems due to lack of the facility.

The protesters threatened to intensify the agitation if the mobile Internet services was not restored immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPP NSUI Jammu Jammu internet suspension Jammu internet
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp