Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri district
Published: 18th November 2019 06:52 PM | Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:52 PM | A+A A-
RAJOURI: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
At about 4:15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani Sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. According to the Army, the ceasefire violation took place at around 9:30 pm.