Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri district

By ANI

RAJOURI: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

At about 4:15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani Sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. According to the Army, the ceasefire violation took place at around 9:30 pm.