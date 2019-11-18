Home Nation

Petrol pump manager shot dead by bike-borne assailants in UP, elope with over Rs 11 lakh

A hunt was on for the assailants, ASP, South, Gorakhpur Vipul Kumar Srivastav said, adding that the police were checking the video footage of the route.

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly shot dead a petrol pump manager and looted his bag containing Rs 11.22 lakh in cash near the Baghabeer Baba temple located within the Belipar police station limits here on Monday morning, police said.

The filling station manager of the Mehrouli petrol pump in the Belipar area, Anand Swaroop Mishra, was going to a State Bank of India branch at the Mahavir Chapra area, along with another employee, on a motorcycle to deposit the collection of Sunday and Saturday, when the two bike-borne assailants came from behind and opened fire at him, looted his bag containing Rs 11.22 lakh in cash and fled, the ASP said.

The manager, who was hit by bullets on his leg and chest, died during treatment at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, he added.

The other employee of the filling station, Sunil Singh, received minor injuries as the motorcycle fell on the road.

