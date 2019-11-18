Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the day the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session, its marshals got military-style olive green outfits with caps as uniforms replacing the safari suit (in summer) and bandhgala (in winter) along with the traditional turban.

They also sported an aiguillette, an ornamental braided cord with decorative metal tips.

As Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sought to raise the issue of the “very significant change”, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stopped him.

The move also drew flak online. A twitter user said “copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal”, MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he would bring it to the authorities’ notice.

The Rajya Sabha is completing its 250th session this year.



The house has 245 members and was constituted in 1952. On November 26, the Constitution will complete 70 years. A joint session has been summoned for the occasion.



(with IANS inputs)