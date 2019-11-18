Home Nation

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green

The new uniform resembles military and civil uniforms. Now the new look has some military essence with a cap, however the colour is a bit changed with the olive green hue.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green. (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the day the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session, its marshals got military-style olive green outfits with caps as uniforms replacing the safari suit (in summer) and bandhgala (in winter) along with the traditional turban.

They also sported an aiguillette, an ornamental braided cord with decorative metal tips.

As Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sought to raise the issue of the “very significant change”, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stopped him. 

The move also drew flak online.  A twitter user said  “copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal”, MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he would bring it to the authorities’ notice. 

The Rajya Sabha is completing its 250th session this year.

The house has 245 members and was constituted in 1952. On November 26, the Constitution will complete 70 years. A joint session has been summoned for the occasion.
 

(with IANS inputs)

