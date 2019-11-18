Six children playing on roadside killed as truck topples over them in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a tragic incident, six children, all aged between 5 to 11, were killed after a truck turned turtle over them in Bihar's Gopalganj district early on Monday morning.

The incident took place at Narendra village under Barauli PS in Gopalganj when a truck transporting tiles and marble stones turned turtle on children, who were playing on the roadside.

Official sources said that bodies of six children have already been removed from beneath the truck's trailer.

The district police have reached the spot and efforts are on to remove the truck's trailer with the help of a heavy crane. Details are awaited.