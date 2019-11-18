Upper House represents India's diversity, says PM Modi at 250th session of Rajya Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Underlining that the Rajya Sabha is eternal and never gets dissolved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Upper House of the Parliament represents diversity and the importance of the country's federal structure.

"The Rajya Sabha is a symbol of India's development journey. This house has seen many historic moments. it has made history also and has seen history being made as well. It is a far-sighted house," he said during a discussion on 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

"Two things about the Rajya Sabha stand out -- It's permanent nature. I can say that it is eternal. It is also representative of India's diversity. This House gives importance to India's federal structure," he added.

Modi said that the Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to those away from electoral politics to contribute to the country and its development.

"The 250th session in itself is not just about time but a journey. The makers of our Constitution envisioned a bicameral legislative framework and this vision has enriched our democracy," he further said.

Modi made the comments as the winter session of Parliament commenced from today and will go on till December 13.

Ahead of the winter session, the Prime Minister said the session is an important one as it is the last in this year and all lawmakers should contribute to enriching the discussions.