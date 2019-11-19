Home Nation

15-year-old rape victim commits suicide in UP's Bijnor

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Published: 19th November 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BIJNOR: A 15-year-old girl hanged herself from the ceiling of her room here on Tuesday, a day after she was allegedly raped by two men of her village, police said.

Her mother alleged that the girl was raped on Monday and she narrated the incident to her sister on Tuesday morning and later hanged herself, they said.

The SHO said police are trying to trace the accused, who are absconding.

