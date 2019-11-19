Home Nation

Akali leader shot dead, legs chopped off after altercation with neighbour

Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, 51, was a vice president of the Gurdaspur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal and also a two-time village head.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

BATALA: A local Shiromani Akali Dal leader was allegedly shot dead and then his legs were chopped off following an altercation with his neighbour in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Tuesday.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh Ghuman ruled out any political motive behind the killing of Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, 51, who was the vice president of the Gurdaspur unit of the SAD and also a two-time village head.

The incident occurred at Dhilwan village in Dera Baba Nanak area on Monday evening, police said.

Dalbir Singh and his neighbour, Balwinder Singh, had earlier entered into a verbal spat over the hiring of a servant.

A compromise was reached between both of them with the help of villagers on Monday, the SSP said.

But when Dalbir Singh and his son was having a walk on the outskirts of the village on Monday evening, Balwinder Singh's two sons, Major Singh (25) and Mandeep Singh (24), waylaid the man, according to the police.

One of them pumped six bullets into Dalbir Singh.

Then Balwinder Singh chopped off the victim's legs with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Dalbir Singh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case has been registered against three accused and six unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the SSP said.

The accused are absconding and several teams have been formed to trace them, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akali Dal Punjab
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp