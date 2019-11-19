Ashok Tanwar announces drive to take up social issues in Delhi

Home Nation

Ashok Tanwar said that cycle yatras will be taken out in all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi from November 30 to December 6.

Ashok_Tanwar

Former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the party, on Tuesday announced the launch of a social initiative, "Delhi Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan", in the national capital to take up issues that concern various sections of the society.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Tanwar said it was purely a "social initiative", asserting that "as of now, there is no plan to form a political party".

"We have started an initiative to build the nation. We have named our first campaign 'Delhi Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan'. Later, this campaign will be extended to other parts, like for example we will later take up 'Uttar Pradesh Bachao, Bharat Bachao Abhiyan'," he said.

Tanwar said this is a non-political initiative, in which social issues will be taken up.

"For example in Delhi, you have an environmental issue, guest teachers issue, problems faced by contract employees, the demolition of Ravidas temple issue, besides there is a problem of unemployment," he said.

Asked if the ultimate aim is to float a party, Tanwar said, "Not now, but in the future, we will take a call. We are yet to discuss that."

"We felt that nobody is raising people's issues. Various parties are engaged in slanging match and blame game on every issue," he added.

Tanwar said cycle yatras will be taken out in all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi from November 30 to December 6.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi early next year.

Tanwar said he held a meeting in Delhi which was attended by former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kureel and ex-MP Sadhu Yadav.

The meeting was also attended by Tanwar's supporters.

"This is just the beginning, we will connect with more people in the days ahead," he said.

Notably, Tanwar grabbed headlines a month ago after he protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Later, he resigned from the party.

Tanwar, who was appointed the Haryana Congress chief in 2014, had been at loggerheads with former chief minister and party strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In September this year, he was replaced as Congress' Haryana unit president by Kumari Selja, while Hooda was appointed as the state legislature party leader before the polls.

