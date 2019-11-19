Home Nation

Congress members raise slogans, hold protests in Lok Sabha for second day

More than 20 members from the Congress and the NC trooped into the Well of the House during the Question Hour even as Speaker Om Birla asked them repeatedly to go back to their seats.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:57 PM

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Lok Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the second straight day, Lok Sabha continued to witness ruckus on Tuesday as Congress members sought to raise various issues and shouted slogans.

Amid the uproar, five questions and supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour.

Congress members raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG security cover for party president Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The members were heard shouting slogans such as 'please stop revenge politics', 'end dictatorship' and 'we want justice'.

ALSO READ | Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised by Congress in Lok Sabha

Some party members also shouted slogans in Tamil.

Birla told agitating members that they were not setting a good precedent by protesting in the Well.

Members from the DMK were standing at their seats and on the aisle as they wanted to raise some issues but could not be heard in the din.

On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress and other Opposition parties had engaged in protests and sloganeering over various issues.

