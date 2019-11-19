Don’t need government's permission to travel in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Hitting back at the ruling Trinamool Congress for accusing him of exceeding his limits, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said he does not need permission from anyone to travel in the state.

“I am free to go anywhere in the state and I will go. I don’t need permission for this. Besides, wherever I went in the recent past, I informed the state government much before my schedule,” said Dhankar after attending an event organised by Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), a central armed force, in Siliguri on Monday.

He also made it clear that he would keep visiting the state by road. “Requests from my office for a helicopter were denied on two occasions. I have a scheduled programme on November 28 and I already requested the state government for a chopper. If I am denied, I will travel by car,” said Dhankar.

Referring to the Trinamool MPs’ allegations of running a parallel government which were raised in the recent all-party meeting in Delhi, Dhankar said, “These charges are emanating from wrong information. Not a single letter I received from the chief minister mentioned that I am exceeding my limits. I am here to work for the people in Bengal and I will be doing it.’’

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming Dhankar, said a nominated person was trying to run a parallel government in the state. The Governor raised the issues of the tea garden workers saying their issues were addressed. “Seasonal businessmen flee without paying the workers their dues and depositing their contribution with the provident fund authorities.

"Whenever the tea garden workers raised their issues with their employer, the local police stepped in. I will take up the issues with the provident fund commissioner,” said Dhankar.