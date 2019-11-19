Home Nation

Jaish terror module behind July blast in Pulwama arrested

One Ahmad with the help of three other JeM associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the terror attack in Airhal area

Published: 19th November 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were responsible for carrying out a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

While investigating the terror attack that took place in the Arihal area of Pulwama in July, police learnt about the involvement of a person, Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign militant and making plans to carry out attacks in the area, a police spokesman said.

"Accordingly, Ahmad with the help of three other JeM associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the terror attack in Airhal area," he said.

On Monday, the module was busted with the arrest of all four persons, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons are linked to JeM and played their active part in conspiring and executing the terror attack in Arihal area.

Incriminating material was recovered from their possession and it has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the spokesman said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress.

