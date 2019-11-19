Home Nation

Hong Kong court rules extradition of Nabha jailbreak mastermind Romi to India

The Indian government had demanded Ramanjit Singh Romi’s surrender in two criminal cases in 2016 (car theft and the Nabha jailbreak) which was the equivalent of 28 serious offences in Hong Kong.

Published: 19th November 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

ramanjit singh romi

Ramanjit Singh Romi had challenged the evidence against him arguing that his prosecution was merely a smokescreen for persecuting him as a young Sikh in support of a separatist movement. (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Hong Kong court on Tuesday ordered the extradition of Nabha jailbreak mastermind 30-year old Ramanjit Singh Romi from there in Nabha Jailbreak and car theft case.

Magistrate Pang Leung-ting of the Eastern Court ruled in favour of the Indian government and ordered Romi’s extradition to India.

The Indian government had demanded Singh’s surrender in two criminal cases in 2016 (car theft and the Nabha jailbreak) which was the equivalent of 28 serious offences in Hong Kong. He was also wanted by Interpol for his alleged role in terror activities and targeted killings in Punjab.

Singh had challenged the evidence against him arguing that his prosecution was merely a smokescreen for persecuting him as a young Sikh in support of a separatist movement. It is learnt that he might file a writ of habeas corpus petition in the High Court there thus further delaying his extradition to India, said sources.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said that he was charged with an HK$32.6-million robbery in Hong Kong in February 2018 but the charges were withdrawn four months later in August by the prosecutors. But he remained in custody as the Indian Government had served a provisional warrant for his arrest in June 2018 and then in August made a formal request for his surrender. Thus paving the way for his extradition to India. Romi had fled from India in 2016 after he managed to get bail in an Arms Act case. 
The Punjab Police had prepared a 1,200-page dossier on him in order to get his custody.

Police alleged that Romi had helped gangster Vicky Gounder in getting an assault rifle and he also funded the gangsters as he was the main contact person between them and the terrorists and mastermind in the jailbreak to free four gangsters and two terrorists. 

Furthermore, he was also allegedly in contact with Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, a UK resident, who was one of the key conspirators in targeted killings in the state and Harmeet Singh a Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) militant who is in Pakistan and had links with ISI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramanjit Singh Romi Nabha jailbreak car theft case extradition Hong Kong court
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp