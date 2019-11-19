Home Nation

Hyderabad man among two Indians caught in Pakistan for illegal entry

Published: 19th November 2019 02:58 AM

Prashant Vaindam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Indians, including one from Hyderabad, have been arrested for illegally entering Pakistan through the Cholistan desert in Bahawalpur district.

The men have been identified as Prashant Vaindam, a software engineer from Telangana and son of V Baburao, and Durmi Lal from Madhya Pradesh, son of Subi Lal. According to an FIR registered by the Pakistani police and uploaded on the website of a Pakistani media outlet, the Indians were caught by the police around 8 pm on Thursday.

According to the report, local police officials received information that there were two foreigners wandering in Cholistan. Following this, the police reached and arrested the Indians, who were hiding behind a sand dune.

When the police asked for their identity cards and passport, the two men reportedly did not provide any documents.In a video released on Monday, Prashant addresses his parents, saying he will be sent to jail and released within a month.

A video was released on Monday in which Prashant is seen asking the Pakistani officials, who were present with him, if he can speak in Telugu, to which they agree.

Addressing his parents in the video, Prashant says, “Everything is good here. I have been brought to the court from the police station. After declaring that there is no problem, I have been brought to the court. Now, I will be sent to jail. Once taken there, the Indian embassy will be contacted. After that, you will be contacted. I will be released within a month. India and Pakistan exchange prisoners, which takes time. Once I go from court to the jail, the process for bail will begin.’

