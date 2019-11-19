Home Nation

Modi's successful visits abroad, decision to keep out of RCEP highlighted at BJP meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed BJP MPs on the issues in the parliamentary party's first meeting in the Winter session.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "successful" visits to several countries as well as his participation in events such as the UNGA and BRICS meetings, and India's refusal to join RCEP in "national interest" were highlighted at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal briefed BJP MPs on the issues in the parliamentary party's first meeting in the Winter session.

Modi did not attend the meeting.

BJP sources said Jaishankar told MPs that Modi's foreign visits have boosted India's standing and furthered the country's interests.

He spoke in detail about Modi's participation in the United National General Assembly meeting in the US in September and the 'Howdy Modi' rally, attended by thousands of people of Indian origin (PIO), which was attended by US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister's participation in the BRICS and ASEAN meetings besides his trips to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Bhutan were also spotlighted, with Jaishankar telling the ruling party's lawmakers that Modi brought the issue of terrorism to the fore and found support from most countries.

Issues such as the economy, traditional medicine, water crisis, digital health and other "people-centric" issues also came in for discussion, the sources said.

The external affairs minister mentioned the decision of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to accord their highest civilian honour on Modi.

In his briefing on India's decision to keep out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Goyal said it was in the national interest as joining the grouping would have widened India's trade deficits with some countries and harmed its domestic industry, sources said.

Goyal said the UPA government favoured joining the RCEP but the Modi government has stood for the country's interest by keeping out of it.

At the party meeting, MPs were also asked to give details of the foot march that all BJP functionaries were asked to undertake to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP parliamentary party RCEP S Jaishankar Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp