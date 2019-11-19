Home Nation

Mughals intended to destroy cultural wonders of Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Published: 19th November 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said the Mughals harboured the intention to ruin the cultural wonders of the state by "bombing" its historical structures.

Deb also urged people to make use of social media to promote Tripura's beauty and cultural heritage.

"Tripura has enough wonders still unknown to people. Mughals intended to destroy the culture of Tripura by bombing the arts and architectures," he was quoted as saying in an official statement on Monday.

"The Goddess of 'Matabari' is so divine that even the tortoise walks up all the way to the temple before leaving its last breath. All these deserve to get shared on social media, as many people don't know about the wonders of Tripura," he said.

Deb said his government has also started a photo and video competition to promote tourism.

If everyone starts posting at least five tourist attractions and wonders of the state, then the government may not need special advertisements, he said.

The chief minister has been riding waves of controversy soon after assuming office.

In April last year, he had claimed that internet and satellite existed since the Mahabharata era.

He had also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as 'Miss World' in 1997 and alleged that international beauty pageants were a farce.

