Parliamentary Committee on IT to meet on Wednesday over Whatsapp, privacy invasion

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) is slated to meet on Wednesday to discuss issues of invasion of privacy and WhatsApp.

The meeting comes after WhatsApp earlier this month revealed that journalists and activists in India have been the target of surveillance by operators using the Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to reports.

The Facebook-owned messaging company stated that it remains committed to protecting all messages of its users even as opposition parties accused the Centre of "snooping" on journalists and activists.

Amid the raging controversy, the government has asked WhatsApp to come out with an explanation on the breach of privacy and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians.