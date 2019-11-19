Home Nation

Patna Diary

Alarmed with the 14.8% rise in road accidents in the last few months, the state government has created a road safety fund and appointed a special deputy superintendent rank police officer in 38 distri

Published: 19th November 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Over 600 policemen feted at Sonepur fair 
Over 600 policemen, including IPS officers posted as SPs in various districts, were felicitated for their extraordinary policing with cash and citations at the police department’s annual Sonepur Mela Police award ceremony. Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey gave away the awards. “The Bihar Police is capable of dealing with any kind of law and order challenge,” Pandey said, adding that 1.96 lakh persons were jailed for violating prohibition rules since it was imposed in Bihar. ADG (CID) Vinay Kumar said CID organises this function every year.  

Road Safety Fund created in Bihar 
Alarmed with the 14.8% rise in road accidents in the last few months, the state government has created a road safety fund and appointed a special deputy superintendent rank police officer in 38 districts of Bihar. Initially, a sum of `3 lakh has been given to each district for procuring road safety and traffic control equipment.

Additional Director General CID Vinay Kumar said: “To begin with, a total `1.14 crore has been distributed among all the districts from the fund so that it can be utilised in buying equipment.” According to state transport department figures, 3,997 people have died in 5,482 road accidents between January and June this year in Bihar while 3,965 were injured. In 2018, 4,996 road accidents were reported in which 3,480 people had lost their lives.

Now, push-button crosswalk in Patna
For the first time, the Bihar government’s urban development and housing department has installed a push-button crosswalk system at Bailey Road on an experimental basis for pedestrians to cross the road. Bailey Road is one of Patna’s busiest roads. Secretary of urban development and housing department Anand Kishore said the traffic light will facilitate safe passage to pedestrians and turn red for 20 seconds after every five-minute interval. The first such system was launched in Navi Mumbai. After its success, the same system will be installed on other roads in Patna. 

Closure notices to 219 healthcare units 
The Bihar Pollution Control Board has served closure notices to 219 healthcare units, including 72 private and two government-run hospitals, for not adhering to the norms for scientific disposal of bio-medical waste. BSPCB spokesperson Birendra Kumar said the Patna civil surgeon has been asked to ensure compliance within 15 days of issuance of notices. Among the 219, there are two government-run medical colleges and hospitals. Besides, there are 72 private nursing homes and hospitals, 73 pathological labs and 74 dental clinics which have been asked to shut down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp