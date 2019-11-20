Home Nation

'All MLAs have faith in the party': Eknath Shinde rebuts talks of rebellion in Shiv Sena

He said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would take an appropriate decision a the right time for the formation of a new government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday rebutted rumours about the party facing a rebellion by some of its newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra and said that all lawmakers from the party are united under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"All MLAs have full faith in the party leadership and Uddhav (Thackeray) ji. Anything other than it is nothing but a rumour," Shinde who was elected as leader of party's legislative wing last month told reporters.

Shinde's response comes amid speculations of a possible rebellion in Shiv Sena at a time when it is attempting to stitch an alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for government formation in the state.

"All rights have been given to Uddhav ji and he will take the right decision at a right time," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Maharashtra came under President's rule on November 9 after none of the parties can present a letter to governor claiming a majority and staking a claim for the government formation in the state.

