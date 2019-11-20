Home Nation

Amid showdown with Mamata government, Bengal Governor shown black flags on way to event in Murshidabad

The governor, who was on his way to Domkal Girls College to inaugurate a newly constructed building there, was asked to 'go back' and shown black flags by some people flanking the road.

Published: 20th November 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DOMKOL: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, was shown black flags and asked to "go back" by alleged Trinamool Congress activists during his visit to Domkal area in Murshidabad district on Wednesday.

The governor, who was on his way to Domkal Girls College to inaugurate a newly constructed building there, was asked to "go back" and shown black flags by some people flanking the road, through which his convoy was passing, police said.

The TMC leadership, however, declined to comment on the incident.

The governor has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp