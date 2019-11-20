Amit Shah passes the buck to J&K admin on restoring internet in Valley

By Online Desk

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government will restore Internet connection in Kashmir as soon as the local administration feels it is fit to do so.

"As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken", he said to the upper house of the Parliament.

Shah also claimed that all newspapers and TV are functioning, as well as the banking services in the Valley state.

All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded", he further added.

"I challenge Ghulam Nabi Azad Sahab to counter these facts which I presented, why don't you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour", Shah retorted Congress.

He also said that the availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, medicines, LPG and rice is adequate in the state.

"22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open. Availability of medicines is adequate, there is no problem. Mobile medicine vans have also started. The administration has taken care of health services", Shah said.

He also said that no death was reported in police firing in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

"After August 5 (abrogation of article 370 in J&K), not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone-pelting have declined," he said.

The government also Parliament on Wednesday that all schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir and there is 98 per cent attendance in these institutions.

It asserted that all hospitals and healthcare centres are also "fully" operational.

"Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after initial restrictions, all the schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir including the Kashmir valley," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, the examinations for 10th and 12th standard are going on and there has been over 98 per cent attendance of students."

He added that there are no restrictions on the movement of students in the valley.

"Further, all hospitals and health centres are open and all related medical services are fully functional," the minister said.

On the other hand, PDP lawmaker Nazir Ahmed Laway on Wednesday gave calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha over the current political situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Under the calling motion, a member with the permission of the Speaker ask questions or seek clarification on an issue. After all the members put forward their points, the concerned Minister is called by the Speaker to reply to the points raised by the Members.

On Monday, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz had staged a protest outside Parliament over the Kashmir issue.

Ahmad and Fayaz were seen holding placards, which read "scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A is not acceptable, respect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bring back normalcy in Kashmir."Another placard read, "restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, save our future (students), release all political prisoners, detention is not solution and respect state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir."

On November 1, the PDP had expelled Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.

In August when Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, Laway along with other PDP minister had protested against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir and tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

The two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)