AMU professor, husband booked for sharing 'controversial' Facebook post on Kashmir

The complaint was lodged by one Ashok Pandey, a Hindu Mahasabha leader who claimed to have found their posts ‘inappropriate.’

Published: 20th November 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Kashmiri students enrolled in various courses in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been airing their resentment and anger over the abrogation of Article 370 followed by a prolonged lockdown in the Valley since August 5, 2019.

The latest in the series is Huma Parveen, 34, an assistant professor in AMU, and her husband Nayeem Shaukat. The couple has been booked in a criminal case under sections 153A (promoting enmity) and Section 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity) of IPC at Aligarh Gandhi Park police station, for sharing improper and provocative post referring to Kashmir on social media platforms.

While Huma is based in AMU, husband Nayeem lives in Kashmir along with their daughter.

The complaint was lodged by one Ashok Pandey, a Hindu Mahasabha leader who claimed to have found their comments ‘inappropriate.’

The FIR registered against the couple mentioned that the posts could end up encouraging hatred and promoting terrorism in the Valley impacting the morale of the security forces who are on guard 24X7.

Pandey claimed that the posts were a potential threat to the nation's unity and integrity. 

Pandey's complaint carries the screenshot of Prof Huma Parveen's post which says that it is really painful and dangerous to lose connection be it Chandrayaan or Kashmir. Meanwhile, Shaukat's post reads: "Toilet is in your mind and Kashmir on encounter site."

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari claimed that a chargesheet against the couple would be filed only after confirming the facts made in the complaint. 

On being contacted by the media persons, Huma expressed shock over the registration of FIR saying she had just shared a few posts written by others and that she had not written anything inappropriate on Facebook. 

She narrated her ordeal when she had a tough time while trying to contact her husband or hear her daughter when the Valley was on lockdown. 

TAGS
Article 370 Abrogation AMU professor Facebook post on Kashmir Huma Parveen Aligarh Muslim University
