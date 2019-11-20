Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot's EWS masterstroke outplays Mandir, J&K in Rajasthan municip0al elections

The urban bodies, which were once considered to be the stronghold of the BJP in the state, also came into Congress' kitty after results were declared on Tuesday

Published: 20th November 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: The Ram Mandir verdict and abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir seemed to have failed to make a mark in Rajasthan municipal elections but the EWS masterstroke played by the Congress government a month before elections, has certainly made an impact as Congress got a clear majority in at least 20 municipal bodies.

The urban bodies, which were once considered to be the stronghold of the BJP in the state, also came into Congress' kitty after results were declared on Tuesday. The civic unit elections were held on November 16.

While Congress won 973 wards out of 2105, BJP won 737 wards in municipal elections. Surprisingly, independents won 393 seats thereby becoming kingmakers in around 22 civic units.

The Gehlot government in Rajasthan, just a month before elections, abolished the land and buildings-related provisions which posed a hindrance to the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for the economically backward classes in the state. The state personnel department issued an official notification regarding the abolition of the provisions making the maximum annual income of Rs 8 lakh as the only basis to avail the benefit of this reservation.

While making this announcement, the CM had said, "Due to the terms and conditions mentioned in implementing EWS reservation, people from economically backward category were not getting due benefits, hence I propose central government to follow the same decision so that people in India benefit out of it."

Since then, people from upper castes including Brahmins, Rajputs and Baniyas, considered as BJP's vote bank had been swarming to Gehlot's residence to thank him for the initiative. There were big hoardings seen in the state capital with different organisations expressing gratitude to the CM.

The decision definitely came as a game changer for the party, said Archana sharma vice-president, Pradesh Congress Committee, Rajasthan.

"For over last 10 months of our working, people were watching us fulfilling all due promises we made to the people of the state. In fact people started trusting us and our work. Secondly, with modification in EWS model, they saw that we can also go beyond our promises to do the best for them when required and this is why even urban bodies have voted for congress this time," she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot had termed this victory as a stamp on his good governance. He said: "Voters are quite intelligent and they keep an eye on what is happening in the nation, state and local level. They have voted the same way in Rajasthan as they did in Haryana and Maharashtra. I would like to tell them that we shall do our best for them and the state."

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the Congress of misusing the government machinery in the civic body elections.

The BJP state president Satish Poonia said: "The government adopted all ways and means to emerge winner. Firstly, Congress made an announcement to hold direct elections for civic bodies immediately after Assembly elections and later after seeing results of Lok Sabha, announced to go back to indirect elections. It further opted for delimitation of wards which was supposed to be done in the year 2021. They created new wards depending on their comfort level. Eventually, the party won in places with lesser number of people as the ministers, MLAs convinced the voters. However, the places where there were large number of voters, failed to fall into the trap and hence BJP came up as winner in these wards."

He congratulated the BJP workers for giving a spectacular show in Udaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur corporations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp