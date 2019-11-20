Congress youth wing to protest against SPG cover withdrawal of Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of Congress has announced a Parliament gherao on Wednesday to protest against the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and other members of her family.

The SPG security cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



ALSO READ: Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised by Congress in Lok Sabha

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the House on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family.

Chowdhury and DMK leader TR Baalu later sought to raise the issue during zero hour but Speaker Om Birla did not let them speak on the issue saying the issue was already risen by them.

Congress members had been protesting in the House since morning on the issue and had come near the Speaker's podium during question hour.