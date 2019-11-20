Godse issue: Hindu group protests against FIR in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national president Rajshree Choudhury, who is also the granddaughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, announced on Tuesday a plan to gherao Parliament in Delhi, if the case registered against the Hindu outfit’s worker Naresh Batham in Gwalior isn’t withdrawn by the Madhya Pradesh police.

In Gwalior to celebrate the 191st birth anniversary of the Jhansi queen Rani Laxmi Bai on Tuesday, Choudhury said, “If the false FIR registered against our worker in Gwalior isn’t withdrawn by the police, we’ll certainly gherao the Parliament.”

She also performed aarti of Rani Laxmi Bai’s picture and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassins Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte’s pictures amid the Hindu outfit members singing songs in Godse and Apte’s praise at the Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior’s Daulatganj area on Tuesday.

Batham was booked under Section 153A of IPC on November 16 at Gwalior’s Lashkar Kotwali on the complaint of a local social activist and ruling Congress worker Ravindra Chouhan.