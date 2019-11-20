Home Nation

'It's linked to Sena-BJP tussle': Sanjay Raut complains to Naidu about RS seat change

He said that the decision was taken deliberately to hurt the sentiments of his party and suppress their voice in the House.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after he was allocated a back-row seat in the House and said that it was "correlated to the tussle in government formation in Maharashtra".

"I was astonished to know that my seating position in the Rajya Sabha chamber has been changed from 3rd row to 5th row. It is correlated to the tussle in the government formation in Maharashtra state," Raut stated in the letter.

READ| Shiv Sena CM-led Maharashtra government to be in place by December 1st week: Sanjay Raut

BJP, which emerged as a single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government after failing to accept its ally Shiv Sena's power-sharing demands.

"I fail to understand the reason for this unwarranted step of re-allocation of seats since there is no formal announcement about the removal from NDA alliance," Raut stated.

He said that the decision was taken deliberately to hurt the sentiments of his party and suppress their voice in the House.

  • Dr.Rangarajan,C.S
    Though it is believed that decisions grow out of discussions
    19 hours ago reply
