Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla takes note of Rahul Gandhi's absence from House

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking note of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he had wanted to give a chance to the former Congress president during Question Hour.

"His (Rahul Gandhi's) question was listed for the Question Hour and I wanted to give him a chance had he been present," Birla remarked when K Suresh got up to speak during Zero Hour from Gandhi's seat.

The speaker asked Suresh to move to his designated seat and continue.

As per the Lok Sabha schedule, question number 28 was listed against the name of Gandhi.

The question pertained to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana for Kerala.

Question numbers 21 to 25 were taken up during the Question Hour.