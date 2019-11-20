Home Nation

Mamata attacks Owaisi again, says don't trust 'outsiders' who pose as Muslim sympathizers

CM Mamata Banerjee urged the Muslim community not to trust leaders visiting from outside and only repose faith on leaders from West Bengal.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:09 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAGARDAGI (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again made a veiled attack on the AIMIM on Wednesday saying, leaders visiting the state from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the "biggest allies" of the BJP.

Banerjee urged the Muslim community not to trust leaders visiting from outside and only repose faith on leaders from the state as they can only fight for the cause of the people of West Bengal.

"Don't trust leaders who come from outside and try to present themselves as your (minority) sympathisers. Only leaders from Bengal can fight for your cause. Those who are visiting from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathizers of Muslims are biggest allies of BJP," Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting.

Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

The comment drew sharp reactions from AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi who hit back on Tuesday saying, Muslims in the TMC chief's state are ranked "worst" on development indicators.

