Home Nation

Non-bailable warrant issued against Azam Khan, his family, arrest anytime soon

The matter is related to the dispute in birth documents of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam , who is an SP MLA.
 

Published: 20th November 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAMPUR: The Rampur district court has issued non-bailable warrants against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan and his family.

The matter is related to the dispute in birth documents of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam , who is an SP MLA.

Azam Khan, his wife and son Abdullah Azam were to appear in court on Tuesday but neither of them appeared after which the court issued the non-bailable warrants against them.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 2.

BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed a case against Azam Khan and his family under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC.

Abdullah Azam had reportedly given different birth certificate in his passport and then the election affidavit and the case was filed against the family on this issue.

There are over 84 criminal cases pending against Azam Khan and his family in Rampur. These cases are related to land grabbing, encroachment, book theft, statue theft, power theft, buffalo theft, goat theft and forgery.

Azam Khan has failed to get anticipatory bail in the cases. His wife Tanzeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was recently elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Rampur in a by-election last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rampur district Azam Khan Abdullah Azam
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp