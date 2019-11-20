Non-bailable warrant issued against Azam Khan, his family, arrest anytime soon

RAMPUR: The Rampur district court has issued non-bailable warrants against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan and his family.
The matter is related to the dispute in birth documents of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam , who is an SP MLA.
Azam Khan, his wife and son Abdullah Azam were to appear in court on Tuesday but neither of them appeared after which the court issued the non-bailable warrants against them.
The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 2.
BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed a case against Azam Khan and his family under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC.
Abdullah Azam had reportedly given different birth certificate in his passport and then the election affidavit and the case was filed against the family on this issue.
There are over 84 criminal cases pending against Azam Khan and his family in Rampur. These cases are related to land grabbing, encroachment, book theft, statue theft, power theft, buffalo theft, goat theft and forgery.
Azam Khan has failed to get anticipatory bail in the cases. His wife Tanzeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was recently elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Rampur in a by-election last month.
