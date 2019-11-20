Home Nation

Punjab sees steady rise in stubble burning cases

On a single day on Tuesday, 1,289 cases were reported from across the state.

Published: 20th November 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

stubble burning, air pollution

Patiala Stubble burning at a field near Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Despite strict enforcement and granting a financial incentive to farmers for not burning their crop residue, Punjab this season has crossed last year's mark of stubble burning cases, environment activists said on Wednesday.

A total of 50,967 stubble burning cases were reported till Tuesday, which jumped last year's figure of 50,576 cases till that day, an activist told IANS.

On a single day on Tuesday, 1,289 cases were reported from across the state.

The maximum number of 6,632 crop residue burning cases in this paddy season were from Sangrur district, followed by Bathinda (5,700), Ferozepur (4,803) and Patiala (3,973).

The stubble burning is on the rise despite the state decided to pay Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to those small and marginal farmers, who have not burnt paddy straw.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered stringent action against those found violating the ban on stubble burning, in line with the apex court's directives on penalisation of the erring farmers.

The Chief Minister has also asked the Police Department to crack down on all offending farmers and identify those who needed to be penalised for indulging in burning of paddy straw, which had contributed to the severe air pollution in the state and neighbouring regions.

As per official records, more than 900 FIRs were registered against the farmers, mostly in Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda districts, with some cases reported in the Sangrur district for burning stubble.

Agriculture Secretary, Kahan Singh Pannu told IANS the farmers cultivating non-basmati paddy and owning land up to five acres would be getting Rs 2,500 per acre compensation for not burning the paddy residue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stubble burning Punjab
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp