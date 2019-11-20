Railway Board gets a major overhaul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has reduced the strength of the Railway Board from 200 to 150 and transferred 50 officials to various zones.

Sources said that the long-pending transfer orders were issued on Monday. “This is part of the prime minister’s vision of less bureaucracy. Less government, maximum governance. These officials have gone where their work will be most effectively utilised,” a senior official said.

The transferred officers are from across railway cadres - 10 each from IRSE and IRTS, seven from IRAS, six from IRSME, five each from IRSEE and IRSSE, three each from IRSS and IRPS and one from RPF.

The plan to cut the size of the board was considered first by the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government back

in the year 2000.

The restructuring was also suggested by the Bibek Debroy Committee report on railways in 2015.